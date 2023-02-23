Soldiers attending Air Assault School participate in a six-mile road march on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 24, 2023. Soldiers must complete the ruck march in under 90 minutes to ensure physical readiness, which contributes to the overall mission success of Air Assault operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874481
|VIRIN:
|230224-A-QL241-383
|Filename:
|DOD_109474613
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Assault candidates complete 6 Mile Road March, by PFC Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT