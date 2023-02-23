Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault candidates complete 6 Mile Road March

    KY, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Pfc. Zachary Potter 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers attending Air Assault School participate in a six-mile road march on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 24, 2023. Soldiers must complete the ruck march in under 90 minutes to ensure physical readiness, which contributes to the overall mission success of Air Assault operations.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874481
    VIRIN: 230224-A-QL241-383
    Filename: DOD_109474613
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KY, US

    This work, Air Assault candidates complete 6 Mile Road March, by PFC Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    READINESS Air Assault Camp Buehring ARCENT Road March

