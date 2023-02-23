Provider leads joint culinary competition from 3rd Infantry Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Harris, a 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade culinary noncommissioned officer and the manager of the 3rd Infantry Division culinary competition team, and Sgt. Michael Everage Tolder, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and the team captain, describes the train up for the Joint Culinary Exercise, Feb. 24, 2023, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The JCTE is the largest joint culinary competition in North America and is hosted at Fort Lee, Virginia. The JCTE promotes growth in the culinary profession and provides an opportunity to raise culinary excellence and professionalism. Competition fosters readiness and is a fundamental part of building lethal and cohesive Army teams. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)