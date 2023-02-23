Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider leads joint culinary competition from 3rd Infantry Division

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Harris, a 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade culinary noncommissioned officer and the manager of the 3rd Infantry Division culinary competition team, and Sgt. Michael Everage Tolder, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and the team captain, describes the train up for the Joint Culinary Exercise, Feb. 24, 2023, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The JCTE is the largest joint culinary competition in North America and is hosted at Fort Lee, Virginia. The JCTE promotes growth in the culinary profession and provides an opportunity to raise culinary excellence and professionalism. Competition fosters readiness and is a fundamental part of building lethal and cohesive Army teams. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    This work, Provider leads joint culinary competition from 3rd Infantry Division, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

