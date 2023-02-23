Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute provides realistic medical training, Operational Readiness Evaluation

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Grady Fontana 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI) hosted Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo and provided medical training during the Operational Readiness Evaluation at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-15.

    NEMTI is the "Center of Excellence" for tactical Combat Casualty Care and location of Expeditionary Medical Unit training for personnel deploying to Role II and Role III assignments in support of operational requirements.

    #ThisIsNavyMedicine

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874475
    VIRIN: 230224-N-IX266-0002
    Filename: DOD_109474428
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    EMF
    NEMTI
    NMFP

