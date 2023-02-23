Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute provides realistic medical training, Operational Readiness Evaluation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI) hosted Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo and provided medical training during the Operational Readiness Evaluation at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-15.



NEMTI is the "Center of Excellence" for tactical Combat Casualty Care and location of Expeditionary Medical Unit training for personnel deploying to Role II and Role III assignments in support of operational requirements.



#ThisIsNavyMedicine