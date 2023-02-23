Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute provides realistic medical training, Operational Readiness Evaluation

Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI) hosted Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo and provided medical training during the Operational Readiness Evaluation at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-15.
NEMTI is the "Center of Excellence" for tactical Combat Casualty Care and location of Expeditionary Medical Unit training for personnel deploying to Role II and Role III assignments in support of operational requirements.
#ThisIsNavyMedicine
