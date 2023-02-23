Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Military Spouse Virtual Hiring Event - 11 May 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    SFL and RecruitMilitary are hosting our Second Military Spouse Virtual Hiring Event on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Registration is open now. You can register at https://bit.ly/MilSpouseJobFairMay2023.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 12:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 874469
    VIRIN: 230102-A-A0025-001
    Filename: DOD_109474311
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Military Spouse
    Soldier For Life
    Military Spouse Employment
    Military Spouse Job Fair

