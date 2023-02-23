Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assumption of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    B-roll of the Fort Bragg Garrison Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony; February 24, 2023.
    Hosted by Colonel John Wilcox, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander.
    Incoming CSM: Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour, Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sergeant Major.
    82nd Airborne Division Band, passing of the colors and remarks from host and incoming CSM are included in the B-roll.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874468
    VIRIN: 230224-D-IV289-022
    Filename: DOD_109474292
    Length: 00:17:37
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assumption of Responsibility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT