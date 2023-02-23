B-roll of the Fort Bragg Garrison Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony; February 24, 2023.
Hosted by Colonel John Wilcox, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander.
Incoming CSM: Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour, Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sergeant Major.
82nd Airborne Division Band, passing of the colors and remarks from host and incoming CSM are included in the B-roll.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874468
|VIRIN:
|230224-D-IV289-022
|Filename:
|DOD_109474292
|Length:
|00:17:37
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
