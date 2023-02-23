Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFL Director COL David Grant Talks About Soldier For Life with ABC7 News/WJLA DC - 10 November 2022

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Team SFL's COL David Grant spoke with WJLA-TV/ABC7 News about Soldier For Life and what we do at the RecruitMilitary Greater Washington, D.C. Area Veterans Job Fair at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 12:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 874467
    VIRIN: 221110-A-A0025-001
    Filename: DOD_109474256
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFL Director COL David Grant Talks About Soldier For Life with ABC7 News/WJLA DC - 10 November 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran Employment
    Soldier For Life
    Veteran Job Fair

