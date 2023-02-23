Team SFL's COL David Grant spoke with WJLA-TV/ABC7 News about Soldier For Life and what we do at the RecruitMilitary Greater Washington, D.C. Area Veterans Job Fair at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 12:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|874467
|VIRIN:
|221110-A-A0025-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109474256
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SFL Director COL David Grant Talks About Soldier For Life with ABC7 News/WJLA DC - 10 November 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT