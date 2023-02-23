Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo conducts training, evaluation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo (EMF-B) conducted medical training during an Operational Readiness Evaluation at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-15. EMF-B headquarters is located at Naval Base San Diego and is comprised of augmented personnel from various Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands in the Naval Medical Forces Pacific area of responsibility. The mission of the EMF is to provide standardized, modular, flexible theater hospitalization and health service support functionality to an advanced base environment throughout the full range of military operations. #ThisIsNavyMedicine