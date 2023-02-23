Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo conducts training, evaluation

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Grady Fontana 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo (EMF-B) conducted medical training during an Operational Readiness Evaluation at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-15. EMF-B headquarters is located at Naval Base San Diego and is comprised of augmented personnel from various Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands in the Naval Medical Forces Pacific area of responsibility. The mission of the EMF is to provide standardized, modular, flexible theater hospitalization and health service support functionality to an advanced base environment throughout the full range of military operations. #ThisIsNavyMedicine

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 12:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874464
    VIRIN: 230224-N-IX266-0001
    Filename: DOD_109474231
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo conducts training, evaluation, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    EMF
    NMFP

