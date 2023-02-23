Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo (EMF-B) conducted medical training during an Operational Readiness Evaluation at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-15. EMF-B headquarters is located at Naval Base San Diego and is comprised of augmented personnel from various Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands in the Naval Medical Forces Pacific area of responsibility. The mission of the EMF is to provide standardized, modular, flexible theater hospitalization and health service support functionality to an advanced base environment throughout the full range of military operations. #ThisIsNavyMedicine
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874464
|VIRIN:
|230224-N-IX266-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109474231
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo conducts training, evaluation, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT