Baltic Phoenix - Part 12

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874462" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Major Joe Bryant is the training officer for the 169th Field Artillery Brigade based out of Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. DEFENDER-Europe is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (Produced by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson, 169th Field Artillery Brigade)



Part 12 - Summary - Maj. Bryant interviews Estonian Lt. Col. Erkki Roosnurm at the Baltic Defense College in Tartu, Estonia. There, they discussed the overall success of Defender Europe 22. Afterwards, Maj. Bryant concludes the video with a lessons-learned and a final note from General Daniel R. Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.



Full uncut video: https://youtu.be/Nf4T7lDtZrU