    Baltic Phoenix - Part 12

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Capt. Remington Henderson 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Major Joe Bryant is the training officer for the 169th Field Artillery Brigade based out of Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. DEFENDER-Europe is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (Produced by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson, 169th Field Artillery Brigade)

    Part 12 - Summary - Maj. Bryant interviews Estonian Lt. Col. Erkki Roosnurm at the Baltic Defense College in Tartu, Estonia. There, they discussed the overall success of Defender Europe 22. Afterwards, Maj. Bryant concludes the video with a lessons-learned and a final note from General Daniel R. Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

    Full uncut video: https://youtu.be/Nf4T7lDtZrU

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874462
    VIRIN: 220401-A-OJ414-012
    Filename: DOD_109474208
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 

    DefenderEurope

