    We Are Steel

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    We Are Steel! Being a Steel Soldier means a lot of things - including being winners. We accomplish any task handed to us and remain in a winning mindset at all times.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 11:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 874449
    VIRIN: 230111-A-TQ044-086
    Filename: DOD_109474163
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are Steel, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #wearesteel #steelbrigade

