Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Modal Operations Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the 18th Field Artillery Brigade worked with Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Battalion to conduct vessel load training Feb.8, 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The training allowed multiple units to work together to complete one shared mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 11:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874445
    VIRIN: 230208-A-TQ044-002
    Filename: DOD_109474142
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Modal Operations Training, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #combinedtraining #training #vesselload

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT