Soldiers from the 18th Field Artillery Brigade worked with Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Battalion to conduct vessel load training Feb.8, 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The training allowed multiple units to work together to complete one shared mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 11:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874445
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-TQ044-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109474142
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Multi-Modal Operations Training, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
