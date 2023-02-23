Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltic Phoenix - Part 11

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Capt. Remington Henderson 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Major Joe Bryant is the training officer for the 169th Field Artillery Brigade based out of Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. DEFENDER-Europe is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (Produced by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson, 169th Field Artillery Brigade)

    Part 11 - Summary - Maj. Bryant interviews Latvian Col. Sandris Gaugers at Adazi Base in Latvia on the importance of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroups.

    Full uncut video: https://youtu.be/Nf4T7lDtZrU

    The release authority on this video is the 169th Field Artillery Brigade and U.S. Army Europe & Africa. This video contains copyrighted music which is permitted in nonmonetized formats on YouTube.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874442
    VIRIN: 220401-A-OJ414-011
    Filename: DOD_109474079
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltic Phoenix - Part 11, by CPT Remington Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

