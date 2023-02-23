Baltic Phoenix - Part 10

U.S. Army Major Joe Bryant is the training officer for the 169th Field Artillery Brigade based out of Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. DEFENDER-Europe is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (Produced by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson, 169th Field Artillery Brigade)
Part 10 - Summary - Maj. Bryant interviews Latvia’s official military historian, Dr. Valdis Kuzmins at the site of one of Latvia’s most significant battlefields, the Battle at More.
Full uncut video: https://youtu.be/Nf4T7lDtZrU
