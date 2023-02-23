Baltic Phoenix - Part 10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Major Joe Bryant is the training officer for the 169th Field Artillery Brigade based out of Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. DEFENDER-Europe is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (Produced by U.S. Army Capt. Remington Henderson, 169th Field Artillery Brigade)



Part 10 - Summary - Maj. Bryant interviews Latvia’s official military historian, Dr. Valdis Kuzmins at the site of one of Latvia’s most significant battlefields, the Battle at More.



Full uncut video: https://youtu.be/Nf4T7lDtZrU