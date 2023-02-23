Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron complete damage assessment response team training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874431
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-LD599-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109473950
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 CES completes DART training, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT