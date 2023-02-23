Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4 CES completes DART training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron complete damage assessment response team training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874431
    VIRIN: 230217-F-LD599-0001
    Filename: DOD_109473950
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 CES completes DART training, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Rescue
    TCCC
    CE
    DART

