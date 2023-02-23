Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scarlet Dragon 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 18th Field Artillery Brigade participated in Scarlet Dragon in Utah, February 2023. This reoccurring exercise allows all branches of the military to continually modernize and test systems to ensure we maintain our lethality and our interoperability.

    Location: US

    #scarletdragon #readiness #warfighting

