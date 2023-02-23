Cold Weather Operations Training 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Cold, snowy environments can be unforgiving, but for Allied armies, the task of collective defence means being ready to operate in any climate. That is why the NATO Centre of Excellence (COE) - Cold Weather Operations teaches Allied troops how to survive and thrive in the snowy woods.



In February, the, COE held a Cold Weather Survival Instructor Course near its headquarters in Rena, Norway. These courses focus on building an experienced cadre of cold-weather survivalists, who can then bring their experience back to their armies and teach others. The students learn how to survive the harsh Norwegian weather in mountainous terrain without the luxury of a sleeping bag, or even a tent.



The course answers an increased demand for winter survival skill sharing in the high north from Allied nations.



The COE was founded and is run by the Norwegian Armed Forces. While not a part of the NATO Command Structure, this COE hosts a diverse, multinational staff dedicated to helping Allies improve their ability to operate in Arctic and sub-Arctic environments.



Footage includes shots of multinational soldiers during the course, as well as interviews with COE staff.

Transcript

(00:00) AERIAL SHOTS – RENA TRAINING AREA, NORWAY



(00:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – INTERNATIONAL COURSE PARTICIPANTS WALK THROUGH THE SNOW IN WINTER CLOTHING AND SNOWSHOES



(00:32) CLOSE SHOT – COURSE PARTICIPANT USES A BRUSH TO CLEAN THE SNOW AND ICE FROM HER WEAPON

(00:43) WIDE SHOT – COURSE PARTICIPANTS SEARCHING FOR A GOOD PLACE TO CAMP IN THE TREES

(00:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – COURSE PARTICIPANTS USING THEIR TOOLS TO COLLECT FIREWOOD

(01:21) VARIOUS SHOT – NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTOR DEMONSTRATING HOW TO LIGHT A FIRE AND MAINTAIN IT IN THE SNOW WHILE COURSE PARTICIPANTS OBSERVE

(01:41) SLOW MOTION SHOT – NORWEGIAN COURSE INSTRUCTOR WITH FIRE

(02:03) VARIOUS SHOTS – COURSE PARTICIPANTS MAKING A CAMP FOR THE NIGHT, UNDERNEATH A TREE

(02:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – COURSE PARTICIPANTS AND NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTORS STANDING AROUND A FIRE TO KEEP WARM

(02:29) SLOW MOTION SHOTS – COURSE PARTICIPANTS AND FIRE

(03:03) AERIAL SHOT – COURSE PARTICIPANTS AND NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTORS STANDING AROUND A FIRE TO KEEP WARM

(03:09) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – FIRST SERGEANT AURORA, NATO CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE - COLD WEATHER OPERATIONS



“You also, of course, have to be physically able to walk, and you have to maintain good hygiene and health and also with the lack of food. But you also need to I think you need to kind of like the nature a bit, because the more you enjoy being outside, the easier it is to survive outside.”

(03:33) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LIEUTENANT COLONEL SIMEN SANDUM, DEPUTY DIRECTOR, NATO CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE - COLD WEATHER OPERATIONS



“For indigenous people, we live in this environment all the time. Then it's just a matter of knowing how to utilise it in a war-fighting dimension. While for continental Europe where it gets cold but it doesn't get this cold and it's not that lasting over that period of time like it does in the Scandinavian peninsula, you need to learn how to manage the risk. You need to learn how to use your mobility, you need to learn how to use your equipment, and you need to learn how to exploit the possibilities. Because cold weather, it inflicts on personnel, it inflicts terrain and inflicts your equipment. And if you have the risk mitigation and exploitation of the possibilities that lies within that, you are able to operate in this environment.”

(04:27) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LIEUTENANT COLONEL SIMEN SANDUM, DEPUTY DIRECTOR, NATO CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE - COLD WEATHER OPERATIONS



“What we also see that the geopolitical situation in the world in general is shifting. And we see that the last couple of years the increased interest of cold weather capability for military units has increased. It has almost exploded to a level where we are now in a situation where we have a high demand after our competence. So, we are looking into possibilities for increasing our competence and can deliver more to NATO, due to the fact that it's more relevant and interest is increasing.”



