    NATO Secretary General sends a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine

    BELGIUM

    02.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, delivered a message of solidarity to the Ukrainian people today, Friday (24 February 2023), one year since Russia launched its illegal full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. In a message recorded to broadcast on Ukrainian television, the Secretary General said, "NATO will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:46
    Category: Briefings
