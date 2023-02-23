Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) leads the Hampton Roads regional 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) active duty annual fund drive which kicks off March 1 - April 30.
The commander's intent for the drive this year, which will continue throughout the month of April, is to make 100 percent meaningful contact with every active-duty Sailor and Marine at each command.
This work, 2023 NMCRS 30 second video, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
