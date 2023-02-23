Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Common Challenge 2023

    MONTENEGRO

    02.07.2023

    Video by Maj. Carl Lamb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Over 250 soldiers from Maine, Vermont, Montenegro, Austria, Italy and Macedonia participated in Common Challenge in February 2023. The exercise is designed to jointly strengthen capabilities to conduct combat search and rescue, as well as mountain warfare tactics in winter conditions.

    Footage courtesy of Capt. Corey Jones

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874423
    VIRIN: 230207-Z-DY035-001
    Filename: DOD_109473874
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: ME

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Common Challenge 2023, by MAJ Carl Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Maine National Guard
    SPP
    Common Challenge

