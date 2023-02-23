Common Challenge 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over 250 soldiers from Maine, Vermont, Montenegro, Austria, Italy and Macedonia participated in Common Challenge in February 2023. The exercise is designed to jointly strengthen capabilities to conduct combat search and rescue, as well as mountain warfare tactics in winter conditions.



Footage courtesy of Capt. Corey Jones