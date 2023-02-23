Common Challenge 2023

Over 250 soldiers from Maine, Vermont, Montenegro, Austria, Italy and Macedonia participated in Common Challenge in February 2023. The exercise is designed to jointly strengthen capabilities to conduct combat search and rescue, as well as mountain warfare tactics in winter conditions.
