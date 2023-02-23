Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David A. Honey Interview Q1

    02.23.2023

    Dr. David A. Honey, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, addresses young engineers and the benefits of working with the Department of Defense. In recognition of DiscoverE’s nationwide Engineers Week, the DoD Washington Headquarters Services, Facilities Services Directorate (WHS FSD) and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) hosted an event February 23 at the Pentagon to celebrate the importance of engineering as a profession and the work engineers contribute to national defense.

    Research and Engineering
    DUSD
    Engineers Week 2023
    David A. Honey

