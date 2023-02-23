Engineers Week 2023 Introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. David A. Honey, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, discusses the importance of engineering and how it benefits the Department of Defense. In recognition of DiscoverE’s nationwide Engineers Week, the DoD Washington Headquarters Services, Facilities Services Directorate (WHS FSD) and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) hosted an event February 23 at the Pentagon to celebrate the importance of engineering as a profession and the work engineers contribute to national defense.