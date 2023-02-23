Dr. David A. Honey, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, discusses the importance of engineering and how it benefits the Department of Defense. In recognition of DiscoverE’s nationwide Engineers Week, the DoD Washington Headquarters Services, Facilities Services Directorate (WHS FSD) and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) hosted an event February 23 at the Pentagon to celebrate the importance of engineering as a profession and the work engineers contribute to national defense.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 07:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874412
|VIRIN:
|230223-D-AR128-075
|Filename:
|DOD_109473612
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers Week 2023 Introduction, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
