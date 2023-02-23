Joint press conference of the NATO Secretary General, the Prime Minister of Estonia and the President of the European Commission (opening remarks)

Joint press conference of the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Ms. Kaja Kallas, and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen at Stenbock House, Estonia, on 24 February 2023 (opening remarks).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 07:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874406
|VIRIN:
|230224-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109473575
|Length:
|00:18:01
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT