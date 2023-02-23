Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint press conference of the NATO Secretary General, the Prime Minister of Estonia and the President of the European Commission (opening remarks)

    ESTONIA

    02.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Joint press conference of the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Ms. Kaja Kallas, and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen at Stenbock House, Estonia, on 24 February 2023 (opening remarks).

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 07:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 874406
    VIRIN: 230224-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109473575
    Length: 00:18:01
    Location: EE

    SG
    SG remarks

