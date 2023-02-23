NATO Allies and partners airlift tents to Türkiye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense.



Synopsis

A C-17 heavy cargo aircraft arrived at Incirlik airport in Türkiye on Tuesday (21 February 2023) carrying 500 tents for hundreds of people displaced by the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye in February.



Several NATO Allies and partners have offered to support NATO-coordinated flights to carry aid from Pakistan to Türkiye. Tuesday’s flight was chartered by Sweden as part of the NATO-supported Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC). Since 7 February 2023, the SAC, which provides airlift flight hours for 12 NATO Allies and partners, has flown eight missions to transport 279 tonnes of urgent supplies to Türkiye, including on behalf of Finland, the Netherlands, Romania, and the United States.



Footage includes a C-17 heavy cargo aircraft arriving at Incirlik airport in Türkiye and military personnel unloading 500 tents.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – A C-17 HEAVY CARGO AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT INCIRLIK AIRPORT IN TÜRKIYE, CARRYING 500 TENTS

(00:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – MILITARY PERSONNEL UNLOADS 500 TENTS FROM A C-17 HEAVY CARGO AIRCRAFT

(02:16) WIDE SHOT – C-17 HEAVY CARGO AIRCRAFT BEING UNLOADED OF 500 TENTS

(02:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – MILITARY PERSONNEL UNLOADS 500 TENTS FROM A C-17 HEAVY CARGO AIRCRAFT

(03:14) WIDE SHOT – MILITARY PERSONNEL ON A C-17 HEAVY CARGO AIRCRAFT

(03:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – TRUCK BEING PARKED ASIDE THE C-17 HEAVY CARGO AIRCRAFT

(03:48) PAN SHOT – TENTS ON THE C-17 HEAVY CARGO AIRCRAFT

(04:02) VARIOUS SHOTS – MILITARY PERSONNEL UNLOADS 500 TENTS FROM A C-17 HEAVY CARGO AIRCRAFT

(05:46) CLOSE-UP – NORWEGIAN BADGE ON THE UNIFORM OF A SOLDIER

## END ##