    Travis AFB aircrew supports Indo-Pacific Command

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 6th Air Refueling Squadron and 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 21, 2023. A multi-unit aircrew transported 11,000 pounds of cargo to Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 02:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874394
    VIRIN: 230221-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_109473153
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB aircrew supports Indo-Pacific Command, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tanker
    KC-10 Extender
    Cargo
    660th AMXS
    6th ARS
    9th ARS

