    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes

    TURKEY

    02.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command personnel assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, delivered humanitarian aid supplies to provide international aid to Türkiye in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 21, 2023. The 8th EAS personnel airlifted more than 300,000 pounds of aid, providing humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impacts in Türkiye following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 02:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874393
    VIRIN: 230221-F-FF346-7001
    Filename: DOD_109473119
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: TR

    Turkey
    airlift
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    earthquake aid

