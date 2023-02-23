AFCENT supports Türkiye humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts

U.S. Air Forces Central Command personnel assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, delivered humanitarian aid supplies to provide international aid to Türkiye in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 8th EAS personnel airlifted more than 300,000 pounds of aid, providing humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impacts in Türkiye following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
|02.21.2023
|02.24.2023 02:00
|Video Productions
|874391
|230222-F-TV052-9001
|DOD_109473109
|00:01:24
|TR
|0
|0
