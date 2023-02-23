Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT supports Türkiye humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts

    TURKEY

    02.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command personnel assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, delivered humanitarian aid supplies to provide international aid to Türkiye in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 8th EAS personnel airlifted more than 300,000 pounds of aid, providing humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impacts in Türkiye following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 02:00
    Location: TR

    AFCENT
    disaster relief
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    humanitarian assisitance
    8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

