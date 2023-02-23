Travis AFB aircrew supports Indo-Pacific Command

U.S. Airmen with the 6th Air Refueling Squadron download cargo off of a KC-10 Extender at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2023. A multi-unit aircrew transported 11,000 pounds of cargo to Kadena AB in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|02.23.2023
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
