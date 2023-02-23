Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7 SWS B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 7th Space Warning Squadron, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., guards the U.S. West Coast against sea-launched ballistic missiles. The unit is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. The 7th SWS is primarily responsible for detecting sea-launched ballistic missiles fired from submarines in the Pacific Ocean. The 7th SWS's corollary mission of Missile Defense supports the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense element of the Ballistic Missile Defense System. This program's objective is the defense of the United States against a threat of a limited strategic ballistic missile attack. In addition, the squadron tracks earth-orbiting satellites and reports the information to the 18th Space Defense Squadron located at Vandenberg SFB. This information is combined with information from other global sensors to maintain the Department of Defense’s satellite catalog.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 21:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874376
    VIRIN: 230223-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_109472863
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 SWS B-Roll, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ballistic Missile Defense
    Beale AFB
    7th Space Warning Squadron
    Space Delta 4
    7 SWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT