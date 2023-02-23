7 SWS B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 7th Space Warning Squadron, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., guards the U.S. West Coast against sea-launched ballistic missiles. The unit is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. The 7th SWS is primarily responsible for detecting sea-launched ballistic missiles fired from submarines in the Pacific Ocean. The 7th SWS's corollary mission of Missile Defense supports the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense element of the Ballistic Missile Defense System. This program's objective is the defense of the United States against a threat of a limited strategic ballistic missile attack. In addition, the squadron tracks earth-orbiting satellites and reports the information to the 18th Space Defense Squadron located at Vandenberg SFB. This information is combined with information from other global sensors to maintain the Department of Defense’s satellite catalog.