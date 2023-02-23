U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Officers conduct a bi-lateral officer exchange, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington., Feb. 13, 2023. The event was designed to increase interoperability between the U.S. and Japan.(U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Leif Jensen, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 19:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|874370
|VIRIN:
|230213-A-FX048-782
|Filename:
|DOD_109472720
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coming Together in Leadership with Allies, by PV2 Leif Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
