    Coming Together in Leadership with Allies

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Pvt. Leif Jensen 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Officers conduct a bi-lateral officer exchange, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington., Feb. 13, 2023. The event was designed to increase interoperability between the U.S. and Japan.(U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Leif Jensen, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 19:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 874370
    VIRIN: 230213-A-FX048-782
    Filename: DOD_109472720
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming Together in Leadership with Allies, by PV2 Leif Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    allies
    army
    training.
    teamwork

