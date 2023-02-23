The crew of the USCGC Dependable (WMEC 626) pulls into home port in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023, following a 50-day maritime safety and security patrol. Dependable's crew patrolled the Florida Straits and Windward Pass in support of Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Coast Guard Seventh District's area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874369
|VIRIN:
|230223-G-NJ244-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109472719
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Dependable returns home after a 50-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Pass, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
