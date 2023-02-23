Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Dependable returns home after a 50-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Pass

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Dependable (WMEC 626) pulls into home port in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023, following a 50-day maritime safety and security patrol. Dependable's crew patrolled the Florida Straits and Windward Pass in support of Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Coast Guard Seventh District's area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874369
    VIRIN: 230223-G-NJ244-1002
    Filename: DOD_109472719
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Dependable returns home after a 50-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Pass, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cutter
    coast guard
    USCGC Dependable
    OVS

