    Cpl. Roland Scarinci's 100th Birthday

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marine Veteran, Cpl. Roland Scarinci, celebrates his birthday with family and friends at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 18, 2023. Scarinci turned 100 years old Feb. 18, 2023. During this celebration Scarinci was honored with a letter of appreciation for his service signed by Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger. He served the United States Marine Corps honorably during WWII from Dec. 14, 1942, to Feb. 19, 1946. He was stationed at Marine Barracks Washington "8th & I" and later deployed to the Pacific Theater with the 1st Marine Division where he engaged in the Battle of Okinawa and the occupation of China. This ceremony was to honor Scarinci’s service to the Marine Corps and Nation during the war. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 22:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874367
    VIRIN: 220223-M-MW005-1001
    Filename: DOD_109472595
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

