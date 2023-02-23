Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Medical Group CBRN exercise

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Medical Group Airman partakes in a chemical, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. Airman are required to complete CBRN training at least once every 18 months, though this standard is usually exceeded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874363
    VIRIN: 230216-F-XK392-1001
    Filename: DOD_109472509
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    #CBRN #19thMDG

