19th Medical Group CBRN exercise

The 19th Medical Group Airman partakes in a chemical, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. Airman are required to complete CBRN training at least once every 18 months, though this standard is usually exceeded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)