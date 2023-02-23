2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive

Rear Adm. Bradley N. Rosen, commander, Navy Region Southwest, launches the 2023 Active Duty Fund Drive for the San Diego Area to benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 16:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|874362
|VIRIN:
|230202-N-IM823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109472486
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
