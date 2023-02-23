Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Vincent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Rear Adm. Bradley N. Rosen, commander, Navy Region Southwest, launches the 2023 Active Duty Fund Drive for the San Diego Area to benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 16:39
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    NMCRS
    CNRSW
    Active Duty Fund Drive
    NRSW

