Coast Guard repatriates 29 people to Cuba

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Cutter James of a migrant vessel about 30 miles south of Man Key, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Feb. 19, 2023. The people were repatriated on Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874361
|VIRIN:
|230223-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109472426
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
