    Coast Guard repatriates 29 people to Cuba

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Cutter James of a migrant vessel about 30 miles south of Man Key, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Feb. 19, 2023. The people were repatriated on Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874361
    VIRIN: 230223-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109472426
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 29 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cuba
    D7
    OPSEW
    OVS
    HSTF SE
    migrant interdiction

