    195th Air National Guard B-Roll

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 195th Wing is a unit of the California Air National Guard, stationed at Beale Air Force Base, California. If mobilized, the wing would be assigned to Air Force Space Command. The wing was activated as the headquarters for California Air National Guard space, cyber, and intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance units. Today the wing's mission is to train, deploy and employ its airmen and assets to deliver integrated space, cyber, and intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance capabilities to the Combatant Commands and the Governor of California. This B-Roll Package covers missions and events on Beale Air Force Base.

    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

