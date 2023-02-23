195th Air National Guard B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 195th Wing is a unit of the California Air National Guard, stationed at Beale Air Force Base, California. If mobilized, the wing would be assigned to Air Force Space Command. The wing was activated as the headquarters for California Air National Guard space, cyber, and intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance units. Today the wing's mission is to train, deploy and employ its airmen and assets to deliver integrated space, cyber, and intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance capabilities to the Combatant Commands and the Governor of California. This B-Roll Package covers missions and events on Beale Air Force Base.