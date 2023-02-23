Iwo Jima 78th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 23 February, 1945, the U.S. flag was raised on top of Mt. Suribachi, signaling the capture of Iwo Jima’s highest point. This video commemorates the courageous sacrifice of all who fought on Iwo Jima, and honors the raising of the U.S. flag on Mt. Suribachi.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maximilian C. Campbell) (Royalty-free music used under license with Storyblocks subscription, Feb 23, 2022)