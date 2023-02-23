On 23 February, 1945, the U.S. flag was raised on top of Mt. Suribachi, signaling the capture of Iwo Jima’s highest point. This video commemorates the courageous sacrifice of all who fought on Iwo Jima, and honors the raising of the U.S. flag on Mt. Suribachi.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maximilian C. Campbell) (Royalty-free music used under license with Storyblocks subscription, Feb 23, 2022)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874344
|VIRIN:
|230223-M-MC139-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109472263
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iwo Jima 78th Anniversary, by Cpl Maximilian Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT