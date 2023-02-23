Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima 78th Anniversary

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Maximilian Campbell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    On 23 February, 1945, the U.S. flag was raised on top of Mt. Suribachi, signaling the capture of Iwo Jima’s highest point. This video commemorates the courageous sacrifice of all who fought on Iwo Jima, and honors the raising of the U.S. flag on Mt. Suribachi.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maximilian C. Campbell) (Royalty-free music used under license with Storyblocks subscription, Feb 23, 2022)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874344
    VIRIN: 230223-M-MC139-1002
    Filename: DOD_109472263
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: HI, US

    This work, Iwo Jima 78th Anniversary, by Cpl Maximilian Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Historical
    Iwo Jima
    Medal of Honor
    Amphibious
    Corpsmen
    Suribachi

