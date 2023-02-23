Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023 Teaser

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    For More Information on the Dyess Air Show visit our website.

    https://www.dyess.af.mil/Dyess-Big-Country-Air-Fest-2023/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874334
    VIRIN: 230223-F-LK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_109472173
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023 Teaser, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Dyess
    C-130J
    B-1B Lancer
    Abilene
    2023

