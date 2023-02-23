Thank a Resident Day Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s Thank a Resident Day! Each year on the last Friday in February, health care residents are celebrated nationwide for their incredible contributions to healthcare. In San Antonio, we are privileged to host one of the largest graduate health education platforms for physician and allied health residents in the Department of Defense. All of our 700+ residents are active duty officers, who become fully proficient in their respective specialties during their training and then serve the medical needs of the U.S. military across the globe. We are grateful for what they do within our walls each day and what they will do in the years to come.







To our residents, please enjoy this video from your San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (SAUSHEC) leadership team! Thank you for the heartfelt care you provide to our patients each day!