Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thank a Resident Day Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    It’s Thank a Resident Day! Each year on the last Friday in February, health care residents are celebrated nationwide for their incredible contributions to healthcare. In San Antonio, we are privileged to host one of the largest graduate health education platforms for physician and allied health residents in the Department of Defense. All of our 700+ residents are active duty officers, who become fully proficient in their respective specialties during their training and then serve the medical needs of the U.S. military across the globe. We are grateful for what they do within our walls each day and what they will do in the years to come.



    To our residents, please enjoy this video from your San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (SAUSHEC) leadership team! Thank you for the heartfelt care you provide to our patients each day!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874332
    VIRIN: 230223-O-NB001-115
    Filename: DOD_109472151
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Residents
    BAMC
    Thank a Resident Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT