Minnesota National Guard, Norway sign State Partnership Program agreement

The Minnesota National Guard and Norway signed an official agreement to make them members of the State Partnership program Feb. 15. This occurred the same month as the two militaries celebrated 50 years their annual bilateral military training event, the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange. NOREX is the world's longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. (Video by Minnesota National Guard).
|02.23.2023
|02.23.2023 13:58
|Package
|874328
|230223-A-TA175-392
|DOD_109472129
|00:00:39
|MN, US
|1
|1
