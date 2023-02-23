Minnesota National Guard, Norway sign State Partnership Program agreement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Minnesota National Guard and Norway signed an official agreement to make them members of the State Partnership program Feb. 15. This occurred the same month as the two militaries celebrated 50 years their annual bilateral military training event, the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange. NOREX is the world's longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. (Video by Minnesota National Guard).