    Minnesota National Guard, Norway sign State Partnership Program agreement

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Minnesota National Guard and Norway signed an official agreement to make them members of the State Partnership program Feb. 15. This occurred the same month as the two militaries celebrated 50 years their annual bilateral military training event, the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange. NOREX is the world's longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. (Video by Minnesota National Guard).

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874328
    VIRIN: 230223-A-TA175-392
    Filename: DOD_109472129
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Minnesota National Guard, Norway sign State Partnership Program agreement, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Norway
    Minnesota National Guard
    NOREX

