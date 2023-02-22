Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near Bay Denesse, Louisiana

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard rescued an overdue boater Wednesday, near Bay Denesse, Louisiana, on Feb. 22, 2023. An Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk found the 18-foot vessel hard aground and hoisted the boater to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874326
    VIRIN: 230222-G-G0108-1003
    Filename: DOD_109472112
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: LA, US

    This work, Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near Bay Denesse, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    rescue
    Jayhawk
    aground
    overdue

