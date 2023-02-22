Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near Bay Denesse, Louisiana

The Coast Guard rescued an overdue boater Wednesday, near Bay Denesse, Louisiana, on Feb. 22, 2023. An Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk found the 18-foot vessel hard aground and hoisted the boater to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
