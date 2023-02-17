Ranger Creed Series: Part 3

The Ranger Creed has been a guiding force for the 75th Ranger Regiment since its formation in 1974, and serves as a hallmark for the spirit, discipline, and duty that all Rangers are expected to foster in themselves and their team.
"Never shall I fail my comrades. I will always keep myself mentally alert, physically strong, and morally straight, and I will shoulder more than my share of the task, whatever it may be, one hundred percent and then some." - Third Stanza of the Ranger Creed
