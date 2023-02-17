Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Creed Series: Part 3

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    The Ranger Creed has been a guiding force for the 75th Ranger Regiment since its formation in 1974, and serves as a hallmark for the spirit, discipline, and duty that all Rangers are expected to foster in themselves and their team.

    "Never shall I fail my comrades. I will always keep myself mentally alert, physically strong, and morally straight, and I will shoulder more than my share of the task, whatever it may be, one hundred percent and then some." - Third Stanza of the Ranger Creed

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 874325
    VIRIN: 202302-A-YE304-0001
    Filename: DOD_109472106
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    rangers
    SOF
    75th Ranger Regiment
    Ranger Creed

