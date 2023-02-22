AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 102: Engineers represent AFLCMC at 37th annual BEYA & STEM conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874324" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“It's just a thrill because it's a huge event in a massive venue. There are people across DoD and industry, so the level you’re competing with everyone raised it to a great recognition. I was honored to be nominated,” said Karen Hudson, Chief of the Avionics Engineering Division for AFLCMC and winner of the Black Engineer of the Year Outstanding Achievement Award. She and Jackie Janning-Lask, AFLCMC Engineering Director, attended the 37th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards and STEM Conference in National Harbor, Maryland earlier this month. In addition to receiving Hudson’s award, they both participated in a “A Day in the Life of an Air Force Engineer/Scientist” panel discussion. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)