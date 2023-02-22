Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 102: Engineers represent AFLCMC at 37th annual BEYA & STEM conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    “It's just a thrill because it's a huge event in a massive venue. There are people across DoD and industry, so the level you’re competing with everyone raised it to a great recognition. I was honored to be nominated,” said Karen Hudson, Chief of the Avionics Engineering Division for AFLCMC and winner of the Black Engineer of the Year Outstanding Achievement Award. She and Jackie Janning-Lask, AFLCMC Engineering Director, attended the 37th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards and STEM Conference in National Harbor, Maryland earlier this month. In addition to receiving Hudson’s award, they both participated in a “A Day in the Life of an Air Force Engineer/Scientist” panel discussion. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 874324
    VIRIN: 230221-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109472052
    Length: 00:34:26
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 102: Engineers represent AFLCMC at 37th annual BEYA & STEM conference, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFLCMC engineers represent center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    engineering
    STEM
    usaf
    afmc
    aflcmc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT