    59th Medical Wing Mission Video (2022)

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2022

    Video by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The 59th Medical Wing, a proud organization of the Air Education and Training Command, is the Air Force's premier healthcare, medical education, research, training and readiness Wing. The 59th MDW provides a full spectrum of healthcare services, utilizing treatment facilities throughout San Antonio, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874321
    VIRIN: 221026-F-DO548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109472019
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: US

