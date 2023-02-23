In this week’s look around the Air Force, service members and their families have new protections for their personal finances under the Servicemember Civil Relief Act, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones steps down from her office, and the Vice Chief’s Challenge is looking for Airmen’s ideas to improve Agile Combat Employment (ACE).
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874314
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-UE508-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109471894
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Financial Protections for Families, USECAF Steps Down, Vice Chief’s Challenge, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT