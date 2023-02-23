Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camping Year-Round at Shenango River Lake

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A video featuring Bobber the Water Safety Dog camping at Shenango River Lake in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Is it too early to go camping?

    Actually, camping at @ShenangoLakeUSACE is available year-round!

    Worried about the cold? Electric is available at each campsite, with a heated restroom available, so you don’t have to go shivering in the woods. (Please definitely don’t go in the woods, even when it’s warm out. You’re not a dog, like Bobber, and even HE uses our bathrooms. Good boy!)

    Shenango has river trails open to horse-back and hiking, with a boat launch available at the campground, a disc golf course, and more than 15,000 acres of land and lake to explore!

    Just check your feet when walking out of our bathroom. We wouldn’t want you to litter our great outdoors!

    Book directly through www.recreation.gov

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874312
    VIRIN: 230223-O-TI382-776
    Filename: DOD_109471848
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camping Year-Round at Shenango River Lake, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Camping
    Pittsburgh District
    Shenango

