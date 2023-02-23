Camping Year-Round at Shenango River Lake

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video featuring Bobber the Water Safety Dog camping at Shenango River Lake in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)



SOCIAL MEDIA COPY:



Is it too early to go camping?



Actually, camping at @ShenangoLakeUSACE is available year-round!



Worried about the cold? Electric is available at each campsite, with a heated restroom available, so you don’t have to go shivering in the woods. (Please definitely don’t go in the woods, even when it’s warm out. You’re not a dog, like Bobber, and even HE uses our bathrooms. Good boy!)



Shenango has river trails open to horse-back and hiking, with a boat launch available at the campground, a disc golf course, and more than 15,000 acres of land and lake to explore!



Just check your feet when walking out of our bathroom. We wouldn’t want you to litter our great outdoors!



Book directly through www.recreation.gov



#PittsburghDistrict