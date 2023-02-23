Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Financial Protection for Families, USECAF Steps Down, Vice Chief's Challenge

    02.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, service members and their families have new protections for their personal finances under the Servicemember Civil Relief Act, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones steps down from her office, and the Vice Chief’s Challenge is looking for Airmen’s ideas to improve Agile Combat Employment (ACE).

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874309
    VIRIN: 230223-F-UE508-1001
    Filename: DOD_109471794
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Financial Protection for Families, USECAF Steps Down, Vice Chief's Challenge, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

