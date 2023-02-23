SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Financial Protection for Families, USECAF Steps Down, Vice Chief's Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, service members and their families have new protections for their personal finances under the Servicemember Civil Relief Act, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones steps down from her office, and the Vice Chief’s Challenge is looking for Airmen’s ideas to improve Agile Combat Employment (ACE).