Valentines for Vets

More than 30 Airmen from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, visited several veteran centers to give out Valentines made by students from L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School, Feb. 14, 2023.
|02.14.2023
|02.23.2023 11:09
|Package
|874307
|230214-F-OI201-760
|DOD_109471791
|00:00:43
|ALTUS, OK, US
|0
|0
