    Valentines for Vets

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    More than 30 Airmen from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, visited several veteran centers to give out Valentines made by students from L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School, Feb. 14, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874307
    VIRIN: 230214-F-OI201-760
    Filename: DOD_109471791
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    This work, Valentines for Vets, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    Valentines for Vets

