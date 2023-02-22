Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDW Mission, Vision, and Priorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Ed Zeigler 

    Naval District Washington

    The Naval District Washington Mission, Vision, and Commandant’s Priorities provide the direction for the region’s future. They represent the core values and central ideas that every employee should focus on during their time at NDW.

    Naval District Washington, Part of the CNIC enterprise serving the fleet, fighter, and family

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874304
    VIRIN: 230222-O-NL610-091
    Filename: DOD_109471697
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Mission, Vision, and Priorities, by Ed Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    NDW
    Naval District Washington
    Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT