The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program serves our most seriously ill, wounded and injured Airmen and Guardians. Adaptive Sports play a vital role in the recovery process; assisting warriors by providing camaraderie and support. Air Force Trials presents an opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to compete for a spot in the 2023 Warrior Games. Today's competition featured shooting and archery.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874303
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-JX890-852
|Filename:
|DOD_109471695
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 Day 3 Wrap Up, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
