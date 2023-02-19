Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Bilateral Soccer in Kenya

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers and partners play soccer during Justified Accord 23, Feb. 19, 2023. Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army video by SSG Brandon Rickert)

    (00:00-07:13) MED: BIR watching soccer match
    (07:14-27:29) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
    (27:30-38:29) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
    (38:30-47:41) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
    (47:42-52:47) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
    (52:48-58:54) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
    (58:55-01:05:53) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
    (01:05:54-01:12:22) MED: Spectators
    (01:12:23-01:17:00) MED: BIR spectators
    (01:17:01-01:34:06) MED: US soldiers shaking hands after game

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874290
    VIRIN: 230219-A-IP596-790
    Filename: DOD_109471465
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ISIOLO, KE

    TAGS

    Soccer
    AFN Vicenza
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF
    Kenyan Defence Forces

