U.S. Army Soldiers and partners play soccer during Justified Accord 23, Feb. 19, 2023. Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army video by SSG Brandon Rickert)
(00:00-07:13) MED: BIR watching soccer match
(07:14-27:29) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
(27:30-38:29) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
(38:30-47:41) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
(47:42-52:47) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
(52:48-58:54) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
(58:55-01:05:53) MED: US soldiers playing soccer with African partners
(01:05:54-01:12:22) MED: Spectators
(01:12:23-01:17:00) MED: BIR spectators
(01:17:01-01:34:06) MED: US soldiers shaking hands after game
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 08:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874290
|VIRIN:
|230219-A-IP596-790
|Filename:
|DOD_109471465
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ISIOLO, KE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, BROLL: Bilateral Soccer in Kenya, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
