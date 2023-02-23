Commemorating Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874289" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

February is Black History Month and commemorate this special time, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andre J. Kidd, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kidd enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1995 as a 15Q Air Traffic Controller. At the rank of staff sergeant, he decided he wanted to become a warrant officer. His first day of Warrant Officer Candidate School was September 11, 2001. Upon graduation, he chose fly the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and participated in the War on Terror. "Give respect, be a good person and give and honest day's work. That will set you up for success no matter what your field or branch is," Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andre J. Kidd from Berlin, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)