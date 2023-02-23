Commemorating Black History Month

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    February is Black History Month and commemorate this special time, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andre J. Kidd, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kidd enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1995 as a 15Q Air Traffic Controller. At the rank of staff sergeant, he decided he wanted to become a warrant officer. His first day of Warrant Officer Candidate School was September 11, 2001. Upon graduation, he chose fly the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and participated in the War on Terror. "Give respect, be a good person and give and honest day's work. That will set you up for success no matter what your field or branch is," Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andre J. Kidd from Berlin, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

