February is Black History Month and commemorate this special time, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andre J. Kidd, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kidd enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1995 as a 15Q Air Traffic Controller. At the rank of staff sergeant, he decided he wanted to become a warrant officer. His first day of Warrant Officer Candidate School was September 11, 2001. Upon graduation, he chose fly the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and participated in the War on Terror. "Give respect, be a good person and give and honest day's work. That will set you up for success no matter what your field or branch is," Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andre J. Kidd from Berlin, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 06:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874289
|VIRIN:
|230223-A-TR140-340
|Filename:
|DOD_109471464
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|BERLIN, BE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commemorating Black History Month, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT